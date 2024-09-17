© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Ether Game

Ether Game: Derangements

By Christopher Burrus
Published September 17, 2024 at 6:41 PM EDT

In lieu of our regular quiz, we are jump-starting the WFIU Fall Fund Drive! Please make a contribution in support of Ether Game during the show. We'd love to say thank you on-air. Donate tonight, and take advantage of our early-bird special for Ether Game listeners: The WFIU Listen Local long-sleeve Tee! Available only tonight when you make a gift of $7 a month. Your support keeps classical music trivia alive for our competitive Ether Gamers and our many Tuesday night listeners. Make your gift at WFIU.org/donate or call our membership team at 800-662-3311.

Thank you Ether Gamers! 

Christopher and Nicholas Burrus  

Ether Game
Stay Connected
Christopher Burrus
See stories by Christopher Burrus