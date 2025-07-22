Ether Game: Sinful Symphony Published July 22, 2025 at 3:26 PM EDT pc: pixabay Claude Debussy (1862-1918)Prelude to the Afternoon of a FaunCincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Paavo Järvi, conductorWolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)Don Giovanni, K. 527: OvertureStaatskapelle Dresden, Colin Davis, conductorRichard Strauss (1864-1949)Salome, Op. 54: Dance of the Seven VeilsMinnesota Orchestra, Eiji Oue, conductorCamille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)Samson and Delilah, Op. 47: BacchanaleDetroit Symphony Orchestra, Paul Paray, conductorHenry Purcell (1659-1695)I gave her cakes and I gave her ale, cuckolds all a-rowMerry Companions, The Baltimore ConsortAlban Berg (1885-1935)Lulu, Act III (Compl. Cerha): VerwandlungsmusikOrchestre de l'Opéra National de Paris, Pierre Boulez, conductorHildegard of Bingen (1098-1179)Play of the Virtues [Ordo Virtutum]SequentiaEmmanuel Chabrier (1841-1894)Chabrier: L'étoile, Act III: Duetto de la Chartreuse verte. "Je me sens, hélas, tout chose !" Gabriel Bacquier, Georges Gautier, Orchestre De L'Opéra National De LyonMerle Travis and Tex Williams (1947)Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)Tex Williams