Ether Game

Ether Game: Sinful Symphony

Published July 22, 2025 at 3:26 PM EDT
pc: pixabay

Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Paavo Järvi, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

Don Giovanni, K. 527: Overture

Staatskapelle Dresden, Colin Davis, conductor

Richard Strauss (1864-1949)

Salome, Op. 54: Dance of the Seven Veils

Minnesota Orchestra, Eiji Oue, conductor

Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

Samson and Delilah, Op. 47: Bacchanale

Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Paul Paray, conductor

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

I gave her cakes and I gave her ale, cuckolds all a-row

Merry Companions, The Baltimore Consort

Alban Berg (1885-1935)

Lulu, Act III (Compl. Cerha): Verwandlungsmusik

Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Paris, Pierre Boulez, conductor

Hildegard of Bingen (1098-1179)

Play of the Virtues [Ordo Virtutum]

Sequentia

Emmanuel Chabrier (1841-1894)

Chabrier: L'étoile, Act III: Duetto de la Chartreuse verte. "Je me sens, hélas, tout chose !" 

Gabriel Bacquier, Georges Gautier, Orchestre De L'Opéra National De Lyon

Merle Travis and Tex Williams (1947)

Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)

Tex Williams

