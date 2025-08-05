© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Ether Game

Ether Game: Puppet Show

Published August 5, 2025 at 3:26 PM EDT
pc: pixabay

Richard Rodgers (1902-1979)

The Lonely Goatherd

Empire Brass

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

The Magic Flute, K. 620: 'O zittre nicht'

Natalie Dessay, soprano, Les Arts Florissants, William Christie, conductor

Hans Zimmer, Lebo M, and Mark Mancina, (with Tim Rice and Elton John)

Shadowland (from The Lion King)

The Lion King Ensemble, Heather Headley, Joseph Church, Tsidii Le Loka

Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971)

Petrushka

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, David Zinman, conductor

Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher (1979)

Rainbow Connection

Lang Lang, piano

Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Fêtes galantes, Set One: Fantoches (Puppets), Clair de lune (Moonlight)

Gauvin, Karina, soprano; Marc-André Hamelin, piano

Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)

Tuttifäntchen Suite: VI. Musik zum Kaspertheater (Puppet Theater Music), VII. Tanz der Holspuppen (Dance of the Wooden Dolls)

BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor

Leopold Godowsky (1870-1938)

Suite Java No. 2: Puppet Shadow Plays

Marc-André Hamelin, piano

Bill Martin and Phil Coulter (1967)

Puppet on a String

Sandie Shaw

