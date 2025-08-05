Ether Game: Puppet Show Published August 5, 2025 at 3:26 PM EDT pc: pixabay Richard Rodgers (1902-1979)The Lonely GoatherdEmpire BrassWolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)The Magic Flute, K. 620: 'O zittre nicht'Natalie Dessay, soprano, Les Arts Florissants, William Christie, conductorHans Zimmer, Lebo M, and Mark Mancina, (with Tim Rice and Elton John)Shadowland (from The Lion King)The Lion King Ensemble, Heather Headley, Joseph Church, Tsidii Le LokaIgor Stravinsky (1882-1971)PetrushkaBaltimore Symphony Orchestra, David Zinman, conductorPaul Williams and Kenneth Ascher (1979)Rainbow ConnectionLang Lang, pianoClaude Debussy (1862-1918)Fêtes galantes, Set One: Fantoches (Puppets), Clair de lune (Moonlight)Gauvin, Karina, soprano; Marc-André Hamelin, pianoPaul Hindemith (1895-1963)Tuttifäntchen Suite: VI. Musik zum Kaspertheater (Puppet Theater Music), VII. Tanz der Holspuppen (Dance of the Wooden Dolls)BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductorLeopold Godowsky (1870-1938)Suite Java No. 2: Puppet Shadow PlaysMarc-André Hamelin, pianoBill Martin and Phil Coulter (1967)Puppet on a StringSandie Shaw