Ether Game: Worker's Comp

Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901)Il Trovatore: 'Vedi le Fosche'Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Erich Kunzel, conductorJohn Philip Sousa (1854-1932)Sweet Miss IndustryGuyer, Joyce, soprano, Michael Wilson, baritone, Dennis Buck, pianoAaron Copland (1900–1990)John HenrySaint Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductorGeorge Gershwin (1898-1937)Nice work if you can get itJoshua Bell, violin, London Symphony Orchestra, John Williams, conductorAlan Hovhaness (1911–2000)Symphony No. 2, "Mysterious Mountain": I. Andante con motoRoyal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Gerard Schwarz, conductorSir Henry Wood (1869–1944)Fantasia On British Sea SongsRoyal Philharmonic Orchestra; Robin Stapleton, conductorCarl Vine (b. 1954)Descent (Metropolis: the Workers' View)London Symphony Orchestra; Daniel Harding, conductorRzewski, Frederic (b.1938)Winnsboro Cotton Mill Bluesde Mare, Anthony, pianoDolly Parton (b. 1946)9 to 5Dolly Parton