© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Ether Game

Ether Game: Must-See TV

Published September 16, 2025 at 3:39 PM EDT
pc: pixabay.com

John Philip Sousa (1854–1932)

The Liberty Bell

Eastman Wind Ensemble; Frederick Fennell, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major, BWV 1047

III. Allegro Assai

Wynton Marsalis, trumpet

English Chamber Orchestra; Anthony Newman, conductor

Charles Gounod (1818–1893)

Funeral March of a Marionette

Boston Pops Orchestra; Arthur Fiedler, conductor

Franz Schubert (1797–1828)

Piano Sonata in A major, D. 959: IV. Rondo: Allegretto

Jonathan Biss, piano

Richard Rodgers (1902–1979)

Victory At Sea: Beneath The Southern Cross

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra; Erich Kunzel, conductor

Jean-Joseph Mouret (1682–1738)

Rondeau, from Suites de Symphonies, First Suite

Wynton Marsalis, trumpet

English Chamber Orchestra; Anthony Newman, conductor

Karl Jenkins (b. 1944)

Palladio: I. Allegretto

The London Philharmonic Strings; Karl Jenkins, conductor

Basil Poledouris (1945–2006)

Lonesome Dove: Main Theme

The City of Prague Philharmonic; Nic Raine, conductor

Jay Ungar (b. 1946)

Ashokan Farewell

Russ Barenberg, Matt Glaser, Molly Mason, Evan Stover and Jay Ungar

Ether Game
Stay Connected