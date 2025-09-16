Ether Game: Must-See TV Published September 16, 2025 at 3:39 PM EDT pc: pixabay.com John Philip Sousa (1854–1932)The Liberty BellEastman Wind Ensemble; Frederick Fennell, conductorJohann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major, BWV 1047III. Allegro AssaiWynton Marsalis, trumpetEnglish Chamber Orchestra; Anthony Newman, conductorCharles Gounod (1818–1893)Funeral March of a MarionetteBoston Pops Orchestra; Arthur Fiedler, conductorFranz Schubert (1797–1828)Piano Sonata in A major, D. 959: IV. Rondo: AllegrettoJonathan Biss, pianoRichard Rodgers (1902–1979)Victory At Sea: Beneath The Southern CrossCincinnati Pops Orchestra; Erich Kunzel, conductorJean-Joseph Mouret (1682–1738)Rondeau, from Suites de Symphonies, First SuiteWynton Marsalis, trumpetEnglish Chamber Orchestra; Anthony Newman, conductorKarl Jenkins (b. 1944)Palladio: I. AllegrettoThe London Philharmonic Strings; Karl Jenkins, conductorBasil Poledouris (1945–2006)Lonesome Dove: Main ThemeThe City of Prague Philharmonic; Nic Raine, conductorJay Ungar (b. 1946)Ashokan FarewellRuss Barenberg, Matt Glaser, Molly Mason, Evan Stover and Jay Ungar