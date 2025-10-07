© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Ether Game

Ether Game: Licorice Stick

Published October 7, 2025 at 3:39 PM EDT

Hector Berlioz (1803–1869)

Symphonie Fantastique, Op. 14

V. Songe d'une nuit du sabbat

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; David Zinman, conductor

Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

Première Rhapsodie

James Campbell, clarinet

Philharmonia Orchestra; Geoffrey Simon, conductor

Olivier Messiaen (1908–1992)

Quatuor pour la fin du Temps (Quartet for the End of Time)

Liturgie de cristal; Abîme des oiseaux

Yvonne Loriod, piano; Christoph Poppen, violin

Wolfgang Meyer, clarinet; Manuel Fischer-Dieskau, cello

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)

Clarinet Concerto in A, K. 622: II. Adagio

Paul Meyer, clarinet

Ensemble Orchestra de Paris; John Nelson, conductor

Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

Clarinet Sonata in E-flat, Op. 120, No. 2: I. Allegro amabile

James Campbell, clarinet; Leonard Hokanson, piano

Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19, Sz. 73: Excerpt

Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Pierre Boulez, conductor

Leroy Anderson (1908–1975)

Clarinet Candy

Laurence Liberson, clarinet

Johann Christoph Graupner (1683–1760)

Ouverture à 3 chalumeaux, No. 2

Trio Indiana

Acker Bilk and Robert Mellin

“Stranger on the Shore”

Mr. Acker Bilk and his Paramount Jazz Band

