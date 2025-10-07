Ether Game: Licorice Stick Published October 7, 2025 at 3:39 PM EDT Hector Berlioz (1803–1869)Symphonie Fantastique, Op. 14V. Songe d'une nuit du sabbatBaltimore Symphony Orchestra; David Zinman, conductorClaude Debussy (1862–1918)Première RhapsodieJames Campbell, clarinetPhilharmonia Orchestra; Geoffrey Simon, conductorOlivier Messiaen (1908–1992)Quatuor pour la fin du Temps (Quartet for the End of Time)Liturgie de cristal; Abîme des oiseauxYvonne Loriod, piano; Christoph Poppen, violinWolfgang Meyer, clarinet; Manuel Fischer-Dieskau, celloWolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)Clarinet Concerto in A, K. 622: II. AdagioPaul Meyer, clarinetEnsemble Orchestra de Paris; John Nelson, conductorJohannes Brahms (1833–1897)Clarinet Sonata in E-flat, Op. 120, No. 2: I. Allegro amabileJames Campbell, clarinet; Leonard Hokanson, pianoBéla Bartók (1881–1945)The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19, Sz. 73: ExcerptChicago Symphony Orchestra; Pierre Boulez, conductorLeroy Anderson (1908–1975)Clarinet CandyLaurence Liberson, clarinetJohann Christoph Graupner (1683–1760)Ouverture à 3 chalumeaux, No. 2Trio IndianaAcker Bilk and Robert Mellin“Stranger on the Shore”Mr. Acker Bilk and his Paramount Jazz Band