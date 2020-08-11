Shakespeare's Plants

William Shakespeare included so many botanical references in his plays that there are about 175 mentions of flowers, fruits, grains, grasses, seeds, weeds, trees, spices, herbs, and vegetables in his works.

There are also lots of comments about how to care for various items so he must have been knowledgeable in this area. Here are just a few examples you may recognize.

Acorns, Garlic, and Figs

As You Like It:

Celia says, “I found him under a tree, like a dropped acorn.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream:

Puck says , “All their elves for fear, creep into acorn-cups and hide them there.”

Bottom advises, “Most dear actors, eat no onions or garlicke, for we are to utter sweet breath.”

Titania suggests, “Feed him with apricots and dew berries, with purple grapes, green figs and mulberries.”

Roses

Henry VI:

Somerset says, “Here in my scabbard meditating, that shall dye your white roses in a bloody red.”

Violets

Hamlet:

Ophelia says, “I would give you some violets but they withered when my father died.”

Midsummer’s Night’s Dream:

Oberon notes, “Where oxslips and the nodding violet grows…”

The Tragedie of Cymbeline:

Queen Cymbeline mentions, “The violets, cowslips and the primroses...”

[Reference: Botanical Shakespeare by Gerit Quealy, illustrated by Sumie Hasegawa-Collins, (Harper Collins, 2017)]