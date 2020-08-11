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Focus on Flowers

Shakespeare's Plants

By Moya Andrews
Published August 13, 2026 at 11:39 AM EDT
Scene from A Midsummers Night's Dream, a painting by Edwin Henry Landseer, c. 1848.
Google Art Project
Scene from A Midsummers Night's Dream, a painting by Edwin Henry Landseer, c. 1848.

William Shakespeare included so many botanical references in his plays that there are about 175 mentions of flowers, fruits, grains, grasses, seeds, weeds, trees, spices, herbs, and vegetables in his works.

There are also lots of comments about how to care for various items so he must have been knowledgeable in this area. Here are just a few examples you may recognize.

Acorns, Garlic, and Figs

As You Like It:

Celia says, “I found him under a tree, like a dropped acorn.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream:

Puck says , “All their elves for fear, creep into acorn-cups and hide them there.”

Bottom advises, “Most dear actors, eat no onions or garlicke, for we are to utter sweet breath.”

Titania suggests, “Feed him with apricots and dew berries, with purple grapes, green figs and mulberries.”

Roses

Henry VI:

Somerset says, “Here in my scabbard meditating, that shall dye your white roses in a bloody red.”

Violets

Hamlet:

Ophelia says, “I would give you some violets but they withered when my father died.”

Midsummer’s Night’s Dream:

Oberon notes, “Where oxslips and the nodding violet grows…”

The Tragedie of Cymbeline:

Queen Cymbeline mentions, “The violets, cowslips and the primroses...”

[Reference: Botanical Shakespeare by Gerit Quealy, illustrated by Sumie Hasegawa-Collins, (Harper Collins, 2017)]

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Moya Andrews
Originally from Queensland, Australia, the late Moya Andrews served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculties at Indiana University until 2004. In the same year, Moya began hosting Focus on Flowers for WFIU. Moya was a member of the Bloomington Garden Club and authored the book <i>Perennials Short and Tall</i>, published by Indiana University Press.
See stories by Moya Andrews