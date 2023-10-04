Naked Ladies

There are many common names for the pink lilies that pop up in our gardens during the hot days of August/September. They are similar in appearance to another lily, Lycoris squamigera, but their botanical name is Amaryllis belladonna.

Their foliage appears early in the spring and then vanishes. Then in August and September the leafless stems appear suddenly, and quickly grow tall and produce heavenly pale pink lilies. These flowers are medium in size, trumpet-shaped and fragrant on top of their 8-12 inch stems.

I pick them for my vases and pair them with dark red coleus or maroon opal basil, and they look stunning in a vase and last a long time indoors.

These lilies are completely easy-care and increase in number and move around in a garden. I am not sure if animals move the bulbs around, but it doesn't matter how it happens, over time there is a mass of flowers in the hot days when not much else is blooming in the garden. This plant is a drought-resistant, easy-care perennial that thrives in zones 6-10. It is resistant to pests. Plant the bulbs 5 inches deep in sun or part shade; they may take a couple of years to bloom.

Other common names are magic lily, autumn lily, surprise lily, and resurrection lily. Plant some this fall, and you'll be glad you did.