© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Focus on Flowers

Our Native Lobelia

By Moya Andrews
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:45 PM EDT

The lobelia family is extremely diverse but there are two American natives that are hardy perennials: Lobelia cardinalis and Lobelia siphilitica.

The genus is named after a Flemish botanist. Lobelia cardinalis grows from New Brunswick to Florida and west to Texas. It likes moist meadows and the banks of streams. When it was first sent to England, Charles I's Queen said that the bright red flowers reminded her of the stockings of a cardinal, so a common name became cardinal flower. In late summer the 2- to 4-foot spikes of lobed red flowers look striking.

Our other native lobelia is syphilitica, and it was given its unfortunate name by Linnaeus who had been told that native Americans used it to treat venereal disease. The flowers of syphilitica are a bit smaller than those of cardinal flower and are blue with stalks that can grow up to 3 feet. Though not helpful in the treatment of syphilis, both types of lobelias were used by our native Americans to treat colds, nosebleeds, headaches, and stomach pains. The blue-flowering Lobelia syphilitica is now usually referred to as the Great Lobelia which sounds more pleasant.

Tags
Focus on Flowers WFIUnative plantgardeningcardinal flowerlobeliaFocus on Flowers
Stay Connected
Moya Andrews
Originally from Queensland, Australia, the late Moya Andrews served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculties at Indiana University until 2004. In the same year, Moya began hosting Focus on Flowers for WFIU. Moya was a member of the Bloomington Garden Club and authored the book <i>Perennials Short and Tall</i>, published by Indiana University Press.
See stories by Moya Andrews