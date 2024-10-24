© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Focus on Flowers

Our Native Rudbeckia

By Moya Andrews
Published October 24, 2024 at 4:32 PM EDT

Rudbeckia hirta is the botanical name for our bright yellow black-eyed Susans that light up our gardens in late summer and fall.

“Hirta” means hairy because the stems and leaves have hairs. The central flower cone is actually brown, but for some unknown reason, the common name for these yellow daisies has always been black-eyed Susans. Linnaeus named the genus in tribute to two botanists, an elder and a younger, both called Olaf Rudbeck.

The yellow daisies were first found just in the prairie states of the U.S., and the plants were sent to England in 1714. They quickly became popular as a cottage garden staple.

Our native Americans made a wash with the leaves to cure sores and swelling, and a juice from the roots for earache.

No one has been able to discover the identity of the Susan who gave her name to this easily grown garden perennial. The plant spreads rapidly so it is often shared by gardeners. I am glad that it increases in my garden, as now when the deer eat it, I always have some left.

Focus on Flowers
Moya Andrews
Moya Andrews
