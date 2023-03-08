Trobairitz: The Women Troubadours
When I say the word “troubadour,” what image comes to mind? Many picture a poor wandering bard carrying a lute, harp, or medieval bowed instrument. This romanticized image is fun, but it isn't completely correct: it more closely resembles the musicians-for-hire who were called jongleurs or joglars. The troubadours, on the other hand, came mostly from the aristocracy, and not all of them wandered, by any means, although many of them did play instruments. Their poetry and music were court entertainment, performed for an educated and fairly sophisticated audience. And, as we’ll discover this hour on Harmonia--not all of them were men.
Estampies and Danses Royales: Le Manuscrit du Roi, ca. 1270–1320
Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall
Alia Vox | 884385212209 (2007)
Tr. 7 Anonymous: La quarte estampie royal (4:46)
Troubadours
Studio der Fruhen Musik, Thomas Binkley
Teldec 1995
Comtessa de Dia
D. 1 Tr. 8A Chantar M'er De So Qu'eu No Volria (excerpt of 11:46)
Trobairitz: Poems of Women Troubadours
La Nef & Shannon Mercer
Analekta | AN29846 (2013)
Seán Dagher/Azalais de Porcairages
Tr. 5 Ar em al freg temps vengut (Nous voici parvenus a la froidure, Now We Have Come to the Winter) (5:56)
España Eterna: Five Centuries of Music from Spain, 1200–1700
Jordi Savall
Warner Classics | 190295690724 (2018)
Gaucelm Faidit
Tr. 1 Vos que'm semblatz (3:55)
Mediterranea
Alla Francesca
Zig-Zag Territoires | ZZT090402 (2020)
Beatriz de Dia
Tr. 8 A chantar m'er de so qu'eu no volria (7:16)
Making Merrye: Joyful Medieval Songs and Dances
Sirinu
The Gift of Music | CCLCDG1062 (2003)
Anonymous
Tr. 8 Ductia No. 4
España Eterna: Five Centuries of Music from Spain, 1200–1700
Jordi Savall
Warner Classics | 190295690724 (2018)
Raimon de Miraval
Tr. 2 Estat ai en greu cossirier (6:10)
Unsung Heroine: The Imagined Life and Love of Beatriz de Dia
The Telling
First Hand Records | FHR123 (2021)
Raimon de Miraval
Tr. 14 Estat ai en greu cossirier (4:30)
The Sweet Look and the Loving Manner
Sinfonye
Hyperion CDA66625 (1993)
Tr. 1 Carenza, Alais, Iselda: Na Carenza (7:08)
Francisco Correa de Arauxo: Libro de tientos
InAlto
Ricercar 2022 | RIC435
Francisco Correa de Arauxo
D.1 Tr. 10 No. 35. Sexto tiento de medio registro de baxon de primero tono (3:31)
Josquin des Prez
D.3 Tr. 3 Ave Maria (3:39)
