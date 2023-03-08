© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.
Harmonia

Trobairitz: The Women Troubadours

By Chelsey Belt and Angela Mariani
Published August 18, 2025 at 8:45 PM EDT
Twelth-century trobairitz Azalais de Porcairagues (from Chansonnier provençal, BnF BN MS12473 1 Folio 125v)
Twelth-century trobairitz Azalais de Porcairagues (from Chansonnier provençal, BnF BN MS12473 1 Folio 125v)

This episode originally aired March 13, 2023.

When I say the word “troubadour,” what image comes to mind? Many picture a poor wandering bard carrying a lute, harp, or medieval bowed instrument. This romanticized image is fun, but it isn't completely correct: it more closely resembles the musicians-for-hire who were called jongleurs or joglars. The troubadours, on the other hand, came mostly from the aristocracy, and not all of them wandered, by any means, although many of them did play instruments. Their poetry and music were court entertainment, performed for an educated and fairly sophisticated audience. And, as we’ll discover this hour on Harmonia--not all of them were men.

PLAYLIST

Estampies and Danses Royales: Le Manuscrit du Roi, ca. 1270–1320
Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall
Alia Vox | 884385212209 (2007)
Tr. 7 Anonymous: La quarte estampie royal (4:46)

Segment A:

MUSIC CLIP:
Troubadours
Studio der Fruhen Musik, Thomas Binkley
Teldec 1995
Comtessa de Dia
D. 1 Tr. 8A Chantar M'er De So Qu'eu No Volria (excerpt of 11:46)

Trobairitz: Poems of Women Troubadours
La Nef & Shannon Mercer
Analekta | AN29846 (2013)
Seán Dagher/Azalais de Porcairages
Tr. 5 Ar em al freg temps vengut (Nous voici parvenus a la froidure, Now We Have Come to the Winter) (5:56)

España Eterna: Five Centuries of Music from Spain, 1200–1700
Jordi Savall
Warner Classics | 190295690724 (2018)
Gaucelm Faidit
Tr. 1 Vos que'm semblatz (3:55)

Mediterranea
Alla Francesca
Zig-Zag Territoires | ZZT090402 (2020)
Beatriz de Dia
Tr. 8 A chantar m'er de so qu'eu no volria (7:16)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Making Merrye: Joyful Medieval Songs and Dances
Sirinu
The Gift of Music | CCLCDG1062 (2003)
Anonymous
Tr. 8 Ductia No. 4

Segment B:

España Eterna: Five Centuries of Music from Spain, 1200–1700
Jordi Savall
Warner Classics | 190295690724 (2018)
Raimon de Miraval
Tr. 2 Estat ai en greu cossirier (6:10)

Unsung Heroine: The Imagined Life and Love of Beatriz de Dia
The Telling
First Hand Records | FHR123 (2021)
Raimon de Miraval
Tr. 14 Estat ai en greu cossirier (4:30)

The Sweet Look and the Loving Manner
Sinfonye
Hyperion CDA66625 (1993)
Tr. 1 Carenza, Alais, Iselda: Na Carenza (7:08)

Featured Release:

Francisco Correa de Arauxo: Libro de tientos
InAlto
Ricercar 2022 | RIC435
Francisco Correa de Arauxo
D.1 Tr. 10 No. 35. Sexto tiento de medio registro de baxon de primero tono (3:31)
Josquin des Prez
D.3 Tr. 3 Ave Maria (3:39)

This episode originally aired March 13, 2023.

Tags
Harmonia InAltotrobairitzharmoniaFrancisco Correa de ArauxoEarly MusicAzalais de PorcairagesComtessa de Diatroubadours
Stay Connected
LuAnn Johnson
See stories by LuAnn Johnson