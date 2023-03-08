Trobairitz: The Women Troubadours

This episode originally aired March 13, 2023.

When I say the word “troubadour,” what image comes to mind? Many picture a poor wandering bard carrying a lute, harp, or medieval bowed instrument. This romanticized image is fun, but it isn't completely correct: it more closely resembles the musicians-for-hire who were called jongleurs or joglars. The troubadours, on the other hand, came mostly from the aristocracy, and not all of them wandered, by any means, although many of them did play instruments. Their poetry and music were court entertainment, performed for an educated and fairly sophisticated audience. And, as we’ll discover this hour on Harmonia--not all of them were men.

Estampies and Danses Royales: Le Manuscrit du Roi, ca. 1270–1320

Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall

Alia Vox | 884385212209 (2007)

Tr. 7 Anonymous: La quarte estampie royal (4:46)

Troubadours

Studio der Fruhen Musik, Thomas Binkley

Teldec 1995

Comtessa de Dia

D. 1 Tr. 8A Chantar M'er De So Qu'eu No Volria (excerpt of 11:46)

Trobairitz: Poems of Women Troubadours

La Nef & Shannon Mercer

Analekta | AN29846 (2013)

Seán Dagher/Azalais de Porcairages

Tr. 5 Ar em al freg temps vengut (Nous voici parvenus a la froidure, Now We Have Come to the Winter) (5:56)

España Eterna: Five Centuries of Music from Spain, 1200–1700

Jordi Savall

Warner Classics | 190295690724 (2018)

Gaucelm Faidit

Tr. 1 Vos que'm semblatz (3:55)

Mediterranea

Alla Francesca

Zig-Zag Territoires | ZZT090402 (2020)

Beatriz de Dia

Tr. 8 A chantar m'er de so qu'eu no volria (7:16)

Making Merrye: Joyful Medieval Songs and Dances

Sirinu

The Gift of Music | CCLCDG1062 (2003)

Anonymous

Tr. 8 Ductia No. 4

España Eterna: Five Centuries of Music from Spain, 1200–1700

Jordi Savall

Warner Classics | 190295690724 (2018)

Raimon de Miraval

Tr. 2 Estat ai en greu cossirier (6:10)

Unsung Heroine: The Imagined Life and Love of Beatriz de Dia

The Telling

First Hand Records | FHR123 (2021)

Raimon de Miraval

Tr. 14 Estat ai en greu cossirier (4:30)

The Sweet Look and the Loving Manner

Sinfonye

Hyperion CDA66625 (1993)

Tr. 1 Carenza, Alais, Iselda: Na Carenza (7:08)

Francisco Correa de Arauxo: Libro de tientos

InAlto

Ricercar 2022 | RIC435

Francisco Correa de Arauxo

D.1 Tr. 10 No. 35. Sexto tiento de medio registro de baxon de primero tono (3:31)

Josquin des Prez

D.3 Tr. 3 Ave Maria (3:39)

