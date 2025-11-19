© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

How Art Builds Community, and How Community Builds Art

By Karl Templeton
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:56 PM EST
A woman kneeling and painting a concrete wall. The wall, covered with brightly-covered organic shapes, fills most of the image
Chaz Mottinger
Erin Tobey painting her mural Science of Scale on the B-Line, downtown Bloomington

Erin Tobey has always been finding any outlet she can express her creativity. She moved to Bloomington in 2003, after playing in bands since she was sixteen. Nowadays, Erin works as a visual artist painting murals, illustrations, and graphic design all over town. She also plays in a few bands including Full Sun and Brenda’s Friends. As a muralist, she’s painted for clients such as Wonderlab, Bloomingfoods, and the City of Bloomington. Art and community have found so many ways to intertwine themselves into her life. She couldn’t imagine doing art without community.

Karl Templeton
