Krista Detor Happily Retreats

Krista Detor’s performing career took off quickly. She’s a pianist, composer, and singer-songwriter, and she was playing big audiences almost before she knew it, touring in Europe and the U.S. Then, one night after a show, she was in her hotel room, putting a warm washcloth on her face, and she realized that for the entire tour, that was the moment she kept looking forward to. Being in the hotel room, alone, winding down. It was a sign.

Over the next few years, she transitioned away from performing so much. She was trying to figure out what was next. And she remembered how much she and her husband, Dave Weber, believe in hospitality. They’d been hosting musicians and other artists on their property for years. Why not turn it into an artists’ retreat? That’s how the Hundredth Hill Artist Retreat was born. On this episode, Krista tells the story – with more twists and turns, as well as some reflection on finances.