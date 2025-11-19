© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

What Everyday Objects Can Teach Us about Nostalgia, Memory and Identity

By Karl Templeton
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:57 PM EST
A painting of a ceiling fan in motion
Bethany Habegger
Bethany Habegger's painting I'm calm by my lonesome

Bethany Habegger is an artist here in Bloomington. Their paintings come from photos they take in the moment, scenes of still life and mundane objects. Bethany paints scenes like a ceiling fan in a barren room or a lone streetlamp at night. They’re scenes that could evoke a sense of nostalgia or a memory of a past life for someone. Bethany believes that art can be therapeutic, a chance to work through emotions and rehash memories.

Produced by Karl Templeton

Karl Templeton
