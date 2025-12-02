© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

Ten Nights in a Barroom Gets a New Sound

By Danny William
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:06 PM EST
two people looking back in a room in a still pulled from the film Ten Nights in a Barroom
100 years since its release IU Cinema gave Ten Nights in a Barroom a new score and a new audience at a one-time only showing on November 15th.

On Saturday November 15, The IU Cinema put on a showing of a 1926 silent film with an all-black cast to celebrate the film's 100th Anniversary. Based on an 1854 Timothy Shay Arther novel, Ten Nights in a Barroom tells the story of a man’s downward spiral and his turn toward alcohol to escape. But redemption isn’t off the table since this is a temperance film, so of course, protagonist Joe Morgan finds his way back to the straight and narrow. But the plot probably isn’t as important as the film’s pedigree. A section of the film has been lost, but what remains is believed to be the only surviving film produced by the Colored Players Film Corporation of Philadelphia. This particular showing wasn't just a screening of a rare and very old film; it was accompanied by a live score composed by IU Jacobs student Jamey Guzman. That means it was pretty much a one-time event, no second runs, unfortunately. But Nice Work intern Danny William caught the show and reports back.

Danny William
