Ten Nights in a Barroom Gets a New Sound

On Saturday November 15, The IU Cinema put on a showing of a 1926 silent film with an all-black cast to celebrate the film's 100th Anniversary. Based on an 1854 Timothy Shay Arther novel, Ten Nights in a Barroom tells the story of a man’s downward spiral and his turn toward alcohol to escape. But redemption isn’t off the table since this is a temperance film, so of course, protagonist Joe Morgan finds his way back to the straight and narrow. But the plot probably isn’t as important as the film’s pedigree. A section of the film has been lost, but what remains is believed to be the only surviving film produced by the Colored Players Film Corporation of Philadelphia. This particular showing wasn't just a screening of a rare and very old film; it was accompanied by a live score composed by IU Jacobs student Jamey Guzman. That means it was pretty much a one-time event, no second runs, unfortunately. But Nice Work intern Danny William caught the show and reports back.