Precarious Porcelain

Claire Miller’s work sometimes feels sculptural, sometimes like the patchwork assemblage of a hasty hand, sometimes organic, lifelike, and almost floral. She builds ragged imperfection, even artfully clumsy executions into her works. They beg the hand to be gentle and they ask for concentration. These are simple objects full of tactile sensations that almost demand that you slow down for just a moment and devote to them a little bit of your divided attention.

Memorializing Ryan White

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News A bronze sculpture of Ryan White will be installed in IU's Indiana Memorial Union in the spring.

Ryan White was a teenager in Kokomo when he contracted HIV/AIDS from a blood transfusion in 1984. He was by all accounts a remarkable human being. He seemed to understand the role he could play in the AIDS epidemic. He worked tirelessly, to the end of his short life, to help destigmatize AIDS. A remarkable human being.