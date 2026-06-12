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Nice Work

Sometimes It’s Okay to be Careful

By Kayte Young
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Claire Miller, a blonde woman, stands at a desk making a small ceramic pot with her hands.
Danny William
Claire Miller’s ceramics are full of tactile sensations that almost demand that you slow down for a moment and devote to them just a little bit of your divided attention.

Claire Miller’s delicate fragile ceramic works play with the precarity of porcelain and force both her and the user to carefully consider the objects they interact with. “It’s okay to have to be careful with something,” Miller says. Her work sometimes feels sculptural, sometimes like the patchwork assemblage of a hasty hand, sometimes organic, lifelike, and almost floral. She builds ragged imperfection, even artfully clumsy executions into her works; they beg the hand to be gentle; they ask for concentration. These are simple, functional objects full of tactile sensations that almost demand that you slow down for just a moment and devote to them just a little bit of your divided attention.

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Nice Work Story
Kayte Young
Kayte Young is co-host and producer of WFIU's local arts and culture show, Nice Work. Before that she produced and hosted the long-running food and farming show, Earth Eats for over 8 years, and hosted a YouTube cooking series, produced by Payton Whaley.
See stories by Kayte Young