Sometimes It’s Okay to be Careful

Claire Miller’s delicate fragile ceramic works play with the precarity of porcelain and force both her and the user to carefully consider the objects they interact with. “It’s okay to have to be careful with something,” Miller says. Her work sometimes feels sculptural, sometimes like the patchwork assemblage of a hasty hand, sometimes organic, lifelike, and almost floral. She builds ragged imperfection, even artfully clumsy executions into her works; they beg the hand to be gentle; they ask for concentration. These are simple, functional objects full of tactile sensations that almost demand that you slow down for just a moment and devote to them just a little bit of your divided attention.