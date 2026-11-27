Long before the advent of Record Store Day, shops that sold records sometimes also played a part in producing the records that they sold. In the next hour we’ll hear some of jazz’s most notable studio moments, including recordings by saxophonists Charlie Parker and Lester Young, singers Billie Holiday and Lee Wiley, and other artists, that were all recorded and released by small labels that were extensions of a storefront. It’s “Record Store, Record Label: Shops That Helped Make Jazz History”… coming up on this edition of Night Lights.

Clarinetist Pee Wee Russell doing “Baby Won’t You Please Come Home,” and Charlie Parker before that with “The Hymn,” both recorded for labels founded by record stores.

In the 21st century record stores have not become the relics that many thought inevitable with the rise of digital and streaming services, not to mention Internet retail behemoths. While the larger retail chains are mostly gone, smaller, independent record stores have survived and even thrived across America and in other countries as well, aided in part by the long-running resurgence of vinyl in both new and vintage form, and by the enduring appeal of record store culture as a place of discovery and community. On this Night Lights show I’m going to salute some 20th-century record stores that also got into the music-making business, establishing labels that documented musical flashpoints, best sellers, and historical moments by artists who played key roles in the evolution of jazz.

I’ll begin with the Liberty Music Shop label, a 1933 extension of a record store that opened in New York City in 1927. In 1939 a friend and fan of the sultry-voiced singer Lee Wiley persuaded the management of Liberty to record Wiley and a small hot-jazz combo doing eight George and Ira Gershwin songs that were released as a folio-album of four 78-rpm records. This concept, novel for its time, was an early salvo in establishing the concept of the Great American Songbook, 15 years before Ella Fitzgerald began her canonical run of songbook albums recorded for Norman Granz’s Verve label. Here’s Lee Wiley and “I’ve Got a Crush on You,” on Night Lights:

Lee Wiley singing “I’ve Got a Crush on You,” recorded in 1939 for the Liberty Music Shop label. Wiley followed up with similarly-themed recordings made for Liberty and other New York City music shops that focused on the songs of Rodgers and Hart, Cole Porter, and Harold Arlen…all of these folio albums creating a footprint for Ella Fitzgerald’s songbook LP sets of the 1950s and other collections, instrumental as well as vocal, that made the case for the enduring appeal of what would come to be known as the Great American Songbook.

Another New York City record store and one that was no stranger to Wiley’s hot jazz crowd was H.R.S., the initials of which stood for Hot Record Society. HRS grew out of a hot jazz record collector group of the same name, started by commercial artist and hot jazz enthusiast Stephen W. Smith. Begun as a mail-order subscription business selling reissues and collector’s items, HRS eventually branched out into recording new material and opened a storefront in midtown Manhattan.HRS recorded renowned clarinetist Pee Wee Russell’s first leader date in 1938, and in 1940 brought famed soprano saxophonist and clarinetist Sidney Bechet and cornetist Muggsy Spanier into the studio for a session that produced this side, which jazz writer Dan Morgenstern places “in the pantheon of jazz masterpieces.” The Sidney Bechet/Muggsy Spanier Quartet and “China Boy,” on Night Lights:

Sidney Bechet, heard on both soprano sax and clarinet, and cornetist Muggsy Spanier performing “China Boy,” recorded for the H.R.S. record store/record label in 1940.

The Commodore Music Shop, on 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan, and its subsequent Commodore record label could easily commandeer an entire Night Lights show itself. Originally a radio store, Commodore branched out into the record-selling business at the urging of the owner’s young son and employee, Milt Gabler, and became a popular spot for jazz fans and musicians. (Gabler’s store co-worker and brother-in-law, by the way, was Jack Crystal, father of star comedian Billy Crystal, who has written about his childhood memories of the Commodore shop.) In 1938 Milt Gabler started the Commodore record label and in the next eight years recorded artists such as Lester Young, Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson, Coleman Hawkins, Fats Waller, and many other notable jazz artists of the World War II era. The most legendary Commodore recording is Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” a haunting protest song against the lynching of Black Americans in the South that Holiday recorded for Commodore in 1939 after her home label of Columbia refused to produce it. We’ll also hear a side from the Kansas City Six small-group, composed of musicians associated with Count Basie and featuring Lester Young, heard on both saxophone and clarinet, from a session that jazz scholar Loren Schoenberg has compared to Miles Davis’ landmark Kind of Blue album in terms of how distinct it was from everything that preceded it—a harbinger of the modern small-group jazz combo sound. First, Billie Holiday and “Strange Fruit,” on Night Lights:

The Kansas City Six and “Way Down Yonder in New Orleans,” giving us a rare opportunity to hear Lester Young on both tenor sax and clarinet, recorded in 1938 for the record-store label Commodore. Billie Holiday before that singing the anti-lynching anthem “Strange Fruit,” recorded for Commodore in 1939.

Commodore was also one of the first labels to record or release music by the legendary New Orleans trumpeter Bunk Johnson—but they weren’t the first. That honor belonged to *another* record-store-turned-record-label, a Los Angeles shop called Jazz Man Records that opened in 1939 and played an important role in the New Orleans jazz revival of the 1940s, a movement of musicians and fans who felt that the big band era had disconnected jazz from its musical roots. At the same time bebop began to emerge in the mid-1940s as the modern sound of jazz, and the jazz media made much of a genuine division between the revivalists, sometimes derisively referred to as “moldy figs,” and the bop modernists. One of the very first bebop records was made by saxophonist Coleman Hawkins in 1944 for the Apollo record label, started by the Harlem store Rainbow Record Shop. The label was named after the nearby Apollo Theater. So here we have two seminal moments in 1940s jazz history—the first recording session of Bunk Johnson, and what some critics have called the first bebop recording—both made by record labels that grew out of record stores. We’ll hear them back-to-back, beginning with Bunk Johnson’s “Storyville Blues,” a recording made in New Orleans for Dave Stuart’s Jazz Man Records, on Night Lights:

Saxophonist Coleman Hawkins performing Dizzy Gillespie’s “Woody n’ You” in 1944, one of the first bebop recordings, made by the New York City record-store label Apollo. Trumpeter Bunk Johnson, a key figure in the New Orleans revival of the 1940s, before that with “Storyville Blues,” from his first-ever recording session, done for Dave Stuart’s Los Angeles store label Jazz Man Records.

I’m featuring notable jazz recordings made for record labels that grew out of record stores on this edition of Night Lights. In 1944 Ross Russell, a young jazz fan just out of the Merchant Marines, started Tempo Music Shop in Hollywood, modeled after the Commodore Music Shop that was featured in the first half of the show. Two years later Russell formed Dial Records, which became a beacon for bebop on the West Coast, frequently recording saxophonist Charlie Parker and other young leading lights of the new movement in jazz such as Fats Navarro and Dexter Gordon. Some of Parker’s most important work was documented by Dial, but one session gained notoriety for the saxophonist’s debilitated condition as he tried to stay off heroin. His raw and tortured rendition of the ballad “Lover Man” has its fans as well as its detractors, including Parker himself, who did not want Russell to release it. We’ll hear it in this set, as well as an epic bebop encounter between two young bop saxophonists, Dexter Gordon and Wardell Gray, called “The Chase.”“The Chase” has been described as an attempt to capture the excitement of the live tenor-sax battles that Gordon and Gray engaged in on Los Angeles’ vibrant 1940s Central Avenue music scene. Spread across both sides of a 78 to give the musicians more time to solo, “The Chase” became Dial’s best-selling record. Dexter Gordon, Wardell Gray, and “The Chase,” on Night Lights:

Saxophonist Charlie Parker and “Lover Man,” recorded for the record-store label Dial Records in 1947/1946.) Saxophonists Dexter Gordon and Wardell Gray (before that) with “The Chase,” which became enshrined as an epic bebop tenor-titan clash after Dial released it in 1947 as a double-sided 78.

We’ll turn now to two record-store labels that recorded a wide variety of music, including jazz, and played important roles in their cities’ respective music scenes. Dolphin’s of Hollywood, run by former used-car salesman and charismatic business figure John Dolphin, was actually located in L.A.’s Central Avenue neighborhood, stayed open 24 hours a day, and featured a DJ doing live broadcasts from the store’s window-front. Though Dolphin’s mostly produced R & B records, the young bassist and composer Charles Mingus made one of his first recordings as a leader for the label in 1948… we’ll hear a small-group version of a Mingus composition that Lionel Hampton had already recorded in a big-band context the year before, called “Mingus Fingers.”

We’ll also hear the little-known leader debut of the renowned jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell, recorded around 1955 for what writer and Detroit jazz historian Mark Stryker describes as a “landmark record store in the Black community” of mid-20th century Detroit called JVB (the initials of the owner, Joe Van Battle) and later Battle Records—and also the first label to record hometown legend Aretha Franklin. A word of caution that the audio quality of the extremely rare Burrell track, never reissued on LP or CD, is a little rough. First, here’s Charles Mingus and “Mingus Fingers,” on Night Lights:

Guitarist Kenny Burrell making his debut as a leader with “Kenny’s Sound,” recorded for the Detroit record store label JVB around 1954 or 1955. Bassist Charles Mingus doing his composition “Mingus Fingers” before that, recorded for the Los Angeles record store label Dolphin’s of Hollywood in 1948.

I’ll close with music from two Chicago-connected record store labels. Vee-Jay Records started as a record shop in Gary, Indiana in the early 1950s before moving to the Windy City. Vee-Jay recorded a wide variety of gospel, blues, soul and jazz, scoring a hit in 1960 with saxophonist Eddie Harris’recording of the theme from the hit movie EXODUS. Often cited for helping to introduce the Beatles to the American marketplace in the early 1960s, Vee-Jay also gave leader-date opportunities to young jazz artists such as bassist Paul Chambers, pianist Wynton Kelly, and saxophonist and fast-budding composer Wayne Shorter, who made his debut as a leader on the label. From that debut we’ll hear Shorter’s “Blues a la Carte.” We’re also going to hear avant-garde icon and composer/multi-instrumentalist Roscoe Mitchell, a member of Chicago’s AACM collective who made his first album in 1966 for Delmark Records, a label started by Bob Koester, owner of Chicago’s Jazz Record Mart. (Koester began the label when he ran a record store in St. Louis in the 1950s, both named after the street on which the store resided.) Delmark became a long-standing imprint for a broad swath of blues and jazz, from gutbucket to the Art Ensemble of Chicago, as well as historical reissues, that continues today. Here’s Roscoe Mitchell and “Ornette,” on Night Lights:

I closed with Wayne Shorter doing “Blues a la Carte,” from his 1960 leader debut for the Vee Jay label, Introducing Wayne Shorter. Roscoe Mitchell before that performing “Ornette” from his 1966 debut album Sound, recorded for Delmark Records.

Special thanks to Michael McGerr and Mark Stryker.

Previous Night Lights shows about jazz and record labels:

DIY by Ellington: Duke Ellington's Mercer Records Label

The Revolution Will Be Recorded: the Flying Dutchman Story

The Latest and the Greatest in Jazz: Charles Mingus and Debut Records

The Vee-Jay Jazz Story

Boppin' On Bee Hive

Before Rock, There Was Jazz: Tom Wilson and Transition Records

Boppin' On Savoy: Bebop and Savoy Records in the Late 1940s

