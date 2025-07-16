How to combat climate change without the state and fed's support

In April, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order saying the state would no longer participate in its climate action plan. It comes after the federal government announced it was eliminating programs to combat climate change.

Braun said the state’s climate plan was filled with policies that result in "worse economic and environmental outcomes for Hoosiers."

Read more: Indiana will no longer move forward with its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Climate advocates said the plan would improve Hoosiers’ quality of life, create jobs and add more clean energy to the state’s power grid.

The loss of state and federal support for climate action plans means the role of adjusting to climate change falls on local municipalities in Indiana.

In April 2021, the City of Bloomington adopted its Climate Action Plan. The goal was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% (below 2018 emissions levels) by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the decision by the federal and state governments to end their support for climate plans, what it means for Hoosiers in the long run, and how local governments are picking up the slack.

Guests

Shannon Anderson, Director of Advocacy at Earth Charter Indiana

Therese Dorau, Assistant Director for Climate Policy & Implementation, Environmental Resilience Institute

Shawn Miya, Assistant Director of Sustainability for the City of Bloomington