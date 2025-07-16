© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
News
Noon Edition

How to combat climate change without the state and fed's support

By Patrick Beane
Published July 16, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
A heat wave is smothering much of the Western region including Los Angeles. Worrisome weather trends like this can contribute to climate stress.
Associated Press
Worrisome weather trends such as heat waves can contribute to climate stress.

In April, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order saying the state would no longer participate in its climate action plan. It comes after the federal government announced it was eliminating programs to combat climate change.

Braun said the state’s climate plan was filled with policies that result in "worse economic and environmental outcomes for Hoosiers."

Read more: Indiana will no longer move forward with its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Climate advocates said the plan would improve Hoosiers’ quality of life, create jobs and add more clean energy to the state’s power grid.

The loss of state and federal support for climate action plans means the role of adjusting to climate change falls on local municipalities in Indiana.

In April 2021, the City of Bloomington adopted its Climate Action Plan. The goal was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% (below 2018 emissions levels) by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the decision by the federal and state governments to end their support for climate plans, what it means for Hoosiers in the long run, and how local governments are picking up the slack.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

Guests

Shannon Anderson, Director of Advocacy at Earth Charter Indiana

Therese Dorau, Assistant Director for Climate Policy & Implementation, Environmental Resilience Institute

Shawn Miya, Assistant Director of Sustainability for the City of Bloomington

Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
