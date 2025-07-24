What to do about declining birth rates in U.S., around the world

Families in the United States – and around the world – are having fewer children for the first time in history.

And it’s not because of the usual suspects - war, famine and pandemics. Now, it’s more economic and societal reasons that are causing people to have fewer or no children at all.

According to a U.N. report, people in the U.S. and most countries around the world are not having enough children to maintain a stable population. In many cases, populations are already declining.

Every major country in the Americas is below the replacement rate of 2.1. The U.S. is currently at 1.63.

“A silent demographic shift is underway, and its consequences will be felt across generations,” said Jesús Fernández-Villaverde, a University of Pennsylvania macroeconomist who studies how poor countries develop.

Watch: Fernández-Villaverde’s keynote address: “The Demographic Future of Humanity.”

The Trump administration has been pushing efforts to boost fertility rates as communities deal with the realities of declining populations. Those can lead to school closures and fewer youth in the workforce.

But the decision to not have children can be empowering, leading to greater freedom – both economically and societally – for young couples.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the impact declining birth rates can have on society, why fewer people are choosing to have children and how communities are planning for a smaller workforce.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Jennifer Barber, Professor of Sociology, IU College of Arts and Sciences

Justin Garcia, Executive Director, The Kinsey Institute

Matt Kinghorn, Senior Demographic Analyst, Indiana Business Research Center