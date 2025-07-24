© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Noon Edition

What to do about declining birth rates in U.S., around the world

By Patrick Beane
Published July 24, 2025 at 9:21 AM EDT
The ELAC report focuses on assessing high quality early learning and childcare programs for children from birth to age 5.
WTIU News
The U.S. is lagging behind the replacement birth rate of 2.1 children per woman need to maintain a stable population.

Families in the United States – and around the world – are having fewer children for the first time in history.

And it’s not because of the usual suspects - war, famine and pandemics. Now, it’s more economic and societal reasons that are causing people to have fewer or no children at all.

According to a U.N. report, people in the U.S. and most countries around the world are not having enough children to maintain a stable population. In many cases, populations are already declining.

Every major country in the Americas is below the replacement rate of 2.1. The U.S. is currently at 1.63.

“A silent demographic shift is underway, and its consequences will be felt across generations,” said Jesús Fernández-Villaverde, a University of Pennsylvania macroeconomist who studies how poor countries develop.

Watch: Fernández-Villaverde’s keynote address: “The Demographic Future of Humanity.”

The Trump administration has been pushing efforts to boost fertility rates as communities deal with the realities of declining populations. Those can lead to school closures and fewer youth in the workforce.

But the decision to not have children can be empowering, leading to greater freedom – both economically and societally – for young couples.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the impact declining birth rates can have on society, why fewer people are choosing to have children and how communities are planning for a smaller workforce.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.  
You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Jennifer Barber, Professor of Sociology, IU College of Arts and Sciences

Justin Garcia, Executive Director, The Kinsey Institute

Matt Kinghorn, Senior Demographic Analyst, Indiana Business Research Center

Noon Edition
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
