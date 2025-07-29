© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
News
Noon Edition

Taste of Bloomington returning after five-year hiatus

By Patrick Beane
Published July 29, 2025 at 3:33 PM EDT
A Welcome to Bloomington sign on Kirkwood Ave.
WTIU News
A Welcome to Bloomington sign on Kirkwood Ave.

The Taste of Bloomington is making its return Saturday.

The popular food and drink festival was last held in 2019 in the Showers complex. But the pandemic, then rising food and beverage costs, made the event unsustainable.

But this year, led by Food Truck Friday organizer Jordan Davis, the Taste will return with a new look and location.

The festival will take place from 3 to 10 p.m., all along Kirkwood Avenue, with more than three dozen restaurants, a dozen food trucks and eight alcohol establishments lining the street from Indiana Avenue to Walnut.

There’ll also be two stages with live music playing during the event. Performers include Clayton Anderson, DIZGO, Peyton Womack, WIND and Busman’s Holiday.

One major change is the event will be free to enter. Each venue’s servings will cost no more than $5.

On this week’s special Noon Edition from the café at the Graduate Hotel on Kirkwood, we’ll discuss what it took to get the Taste of Bloomington restarted, changes to the event and what food and drink will be available.

Join us live at the Graduate Hotel or on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

Guests

Jordan Davis, Organizer, Taste of Bloomington.

Mike McAfee, Executive Director, Visit Bloomington

Amber Racoma, Owner, Mama Dukes Hawaiian Barbeque

Noon Edition
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
