Where the Hopewell neighborhood development stands

Five years ago, the city of Bloomington unveiled the Hopewell Master Plan to lay the groundwork for a new neighborhood on the former site of the IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

The city purchased the property for $6.5 million with the hopes of a new neighborhood that included “homes for all, intentional design, green space, and a true sense of belonging.”

But the development, which will be built in three phases (South, East and West) is taking time.

A new city park – Hopewell Commons – was opened in April. The one-acre park “features swing-style seating, picnic tables, a log scramble play structure, artificial turf, a performance stage, temporary pickleball courts, and built-in ping pong tables.”

And work has begun turning the historic Kohr Administrative Building on the south side of the neighborhood into 38 low-income housing units.

But while plats have been approved that divided the property into lots and set up easements, public rights-of-way, and street names, no houses have yet been constructed.

In June, the Bloomington Redevelopment Commission rejected all bids for the development and voted unanimously to begin working with development firm Flintlock LAB, “which has years of experience creating pre-approved home designs with reduced costs that are acceptable to local city development code.”

The goal is to cut down on developer risks and streamline city approvals.

“Development has been very slow in Bloomington,” mayor Kerry Thomson said at the time. “It takes a long time to get a permit, and that costs money not just to the developer, but that end cost gets ultimately passed on to the person who lives in the unit.”

The city says the next steps include: site design concepts and architectural renderings; housing breakdowns by type and affordability; community input opportunities and engagement sessions; and construction timelines.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss where the Hopewell neighborhood project stands, issues that have arisen and how Hopewell could be a model for other neighborhoods going forward.

Guests

Jason Bell, Executive Director, Building Association of South Central Indiana

Anna Killion-Hanson, Director, Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development

