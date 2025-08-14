Trump administration wants Indiana to redraw its U.S. House map

Vice President JD Vance met in Indianapolis last week with Governor Mike Braun and Indiana legislators about possibly redrawing the state’s congressional districts.

The visit came on the heels of President Trump asking Texas to change its district maps in an effort to pick up five Republican House seats in the 2026 mid-term elections. But Texas’ Democrat legislators fled the state to grind the redistricting process to a halt.

In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom vowed to redistrict his state’s map to offset any gains the GOP could possibly pick up in Texas. Other states have since joined the rush to redistrict, raising questions of the legalities - and ethical concerns – about even more gerrymandering of districts.

Braun has remained uncommitted to redistricting Indiana, waiting to see what Texas does and what the GOP legislators in the state want to do. So far, most have spoken out against off-cycle redistricting. Seven of Indiana nine house districts are already solidly red, and redistricting could put other districts in jeopardy.

Democrat leaders in the state are backing their Texas counterparts, who have relocated to Chicago. They met with them Wednesday in a show of support.

All of this comes in the middle of the redistricting cycle. Legally, states are supposed to redistrict only after the national census, which happens every 10 years. The last census was in 2020, so redistricting shouldn’t take place until after the 2030 census. But in a deeply polarized country, politicians are going out of their way to gain any advantage nationally for their parties.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the national redistricting movement, whether Indiana will join in and what it would take to redraw the state’s U.S. House map.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

Guests

Rep. Jim Lucas, (R) Seymour

Rep. Matt Pierce, (D) Bloomington

Laura Merrifield Wilson, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Indianapolis

