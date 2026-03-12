What to make of shortened session at the Indiana statehouse

The Indiana general assembly wrapped up a shortened session at the end of last month.

It may be remembered more for what didn’t get passed than what did.

The session was called into order early in December with governor Mike Braun – at the behest of President Trump - urging lawmakers to redraw the state’s U.S. House district maps in order to gain a 9-0 advantage for the GOP.

A new map easily passed in the House, but failed by a large margin in the Senate.

Read more: Backlash intensifies after Senate kills redistricting push

Braun did get several bills passed that were priorities for Republicans. Among them were ones that mandated local government cooperation with federal immigration detainer requests; criminalized street homelessness; banned cell phones in schools; and required poorly performing townships to merge.

There were also a number of lesser bills that flew under the radar and made it to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

Read more: Cheers to these less heralded bills

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss this year’s general assembly session, bills that made it – and didn’t make it – to the governor’s desk and what’s in store for next year’s session.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Niki Kelly, Editor, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Laura Merrifield Wilson, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Indianapolis

Kaitlin Lange, Government and politics editor, Indianapolis Star