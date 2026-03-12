© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Noon Edition

What to make of shortened session at the Indiana statehouse

By Patrick Beane
Published March 12, 2026 at 9:12 PM EDT
The Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee heard testimony Tuesday on a collection of crime bills.
The Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee heard testimony Tuesday on a collection of crime bills.

The Indiana general assembly wrapped up a shortened session at the end of last month.

It may be remembered more for what didn’t get passed than what did.

The session was called into order early in December with governor Mike Braun – at the behest of President Trump - urging lawmakers to redraw the state’s U.S. House district maps in order to gain a 9-0 advantage for the GOP.

A new map easily passed in the House, but failed by a large margin in the Senate.

Read more: Backlash intensifies after Senate kills redistricting push

Braun did get several bills passed that were priorities for Republicans. Among them were ones that mandated local government cooperation with federal immigration detainer requests; criminalized street homelessness; banned cell phones in schools; and required poorly performing townships to merge.

There were also a number of lesser bills that flew under the radar and made it to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

Read more: Cheers to these less heralded bills

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss this year’s general assembly session, bills that made it – and didn’t make it – to the governor’s desk and what’s in store for next year’s session.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.  

You can also record your questions and send them in through email. 

Guests
Niki Kelly, Editor, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Laura Merrifield Wilson, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Indianapolis
Kaitlin Lange, Government and politics editor, Indianapolis Star

Noon Edition
Stay Connected
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane