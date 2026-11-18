Last week, the Trump administration proposed a new rule that would potentially kick millions of Americans off food assistance programs.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than six million people could lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and another two million could be denied free school lunches.

Read more: Trump administration moves to drop millions from SNAP food assistance

It’s on top of federal cuts to Medicaid, SNAP, and other social safety net programs that have eliminated essential benefits for millions of people in poverty.

Nonprofit aid organizations, which are especially busy during the holiday season, are trying to step up to fill the void left by national dollars — but, face funding challenges of their own.

Read more: SNAP's funding model is starting to change

On this week’s Noon Edition, we'll talk with local nonprofit leaders about the federal and statewide landscape of poverty assistance, the needs of Hoosier families, and how you can help — not only during the holiday season, but year-round.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Megan Betz, President and CEO, Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard

Katie Broadfoot, Executive Director, Pathways

Randy Rogers, President and CEO, United Way of South Central Indiana