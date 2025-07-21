© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

The Hippies Had It Right (Almost)

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published July 20, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
Buildings at The Farm community in Summertown, TN
biotour13
/
Flickr
Some buildings at The Farm community in Summertown, TN

Janine Harrison reads "Don’t Be an NPC" and "The Hippies Had It Right (Almost)."

“Poetry is life distilled.” - Gwendolyn Brooks

Born and raised in Chicago, Janine Harrison is the author of Turning 50 on El Camino de Santiago, Weight of Silence, and If We Were Birds. Her work has appeared in Veils, Halos, Not Like the Rest of Us, Gyroscope Review, and "Shackles: International Poetry on the Oppression and Empowerment of Women." Janine lives in Highland, Indiana, and is a former Highland Poet Laureate. She joined us from her home via Zoom.

