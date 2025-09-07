The Other Side of It

“As a child, I unexpectedly became aware of lying in a bed located in a city located on the Earth located in the World.”

- Clarice Lispector

Kourtney Jones is a poet, teacher, and interdisciplinary artist from Fort Wayne, Indiana. She can be found typing in public spaces from a typewriter with her performance poetry project known as "The Poem Market." Kourtney is the author of the poetry chapbook The Mug Drops. Her current work explores the intersections of languages and dreams, the transmission between the dead and the living, environmental illness, and poetry as a practice for collective liberation.