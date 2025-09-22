“Poetry is not for personal confessions; it expresses another personality that belongs to everyone.” - George Seferis

Kim Dower reads "Visiting Baudelaire," "Ink," "Fish's Lament," and "Get an Afterlife."

Kim is the author of six collections of poetry, including What She Wants: Poems on Obsession, Desire, Despair, Euphoria published by Red Hen Press in January 2025. Her poems have been featured in many anthologies and journals, including Ploughshares, James Dickey Review, Plume, and Barrow Street. She teaches poetry workshops for Antioch University, UCLA Extension, and the West Hollywood Library.