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The Poets Weave

National Poetry Month

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published April 5, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
Writer and educator Joseph Di Prisco outdoors leaning on a railing. Wearing glasses, a fedora hat, and a grey sweatshirt.
Courtesy of the poet.

Joseph Di Prisco reads "National Poetry Month."

Novelist, memoirist, and poet, Joseph Di Prisco published his fourth book of poetry, My Last Resume: New & Collected Poems in 2023. His work has appeared in numerous journals and periodicals, and his poetry has been awarded prizes from Poetry Northwest, Bear Star Press, and Bread Loaf.

Joe champions writers, artists, educators, and students through his decades of teaching and his involvement with organizations dedicated to the arts, theater, and children’s mental health.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey