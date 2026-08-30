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The Poets Weave

Accidental Practitioners

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published August 30, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT
Image of a male student with head on a table, asleep in the classroom.
Malik Nalik
/
Adobe Stock

“Wonder is the precondition for all wisdom.” - Christian Wiman

A Florida native, Heather Sellers is the author of five volumes of poetry. Her new collection is Women in Tampa Talking About Alligators. Sellers’ memoir, You Don’t Look Like Anyone I Know, was Editors’ Choice at the New York Times Book Review.  She teaches in the MFA program at the University of South Florida.

On this edition of the Poets Weave, Heather reads her poems “Accidental Practitioners” and “Inventory for Pedagogy at Midlife.”

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey