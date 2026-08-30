“Wonder is the precondition for all wisdom.” - Christian Wiman

A Florida native, Heather Sellers is the author of five volumes of poetry. Her new collection is Women in Tampa Talking About Alligators. Sellers’ memoir, You Don’t Look Like Anyone I Know, was Editors’ Choice at the New York Times Book Review. She teaches in the MFA program at the University of South Florida.

On this edition of the Poets Weave, Heather reads her poems “Accidental Practitioners” and “Inventory for Pedagogy at Midlife.”