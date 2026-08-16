Bless the Boxing Ring

“Poetry is a language of imagination, which is world-building. To imagine, to act on imagination, to choose to create instead of mimicking ways of communicating, takes courage.” — Raisa Tolchinsky

Raisa is the author of Glass Jaw, a poetry collection about the world of women’s boxing. Her work has appeared in Boston Review, Kenyon Review, and elsewhere.

She holds degrees from the University of Virginia and Harvard Divinity School. In 2025-2026, she served as a Visiting Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at Indiana University.