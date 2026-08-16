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The Poets Weave

Bless the Boxing Ring

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published August 16, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
Woman wearing boxing gloves looking down while leaning against the ropes of a boxing ring.
Geoff Goldswain
/
Adobe Stock

From her book Glass Jaw, poet Raisa Tolchinsky reads "Bless the Boxing Ring," "Carmen," "Melissa," and "Jess."

“Poetry is a language of imagination, which is world-building. To imagine, to act on imagination, to choose to create instead of mimicking ways of communicating, takes courage.” — Raisa Tolchinsky

Raisa is the author of Glass Jaw, a poetry collection about the world of women’s boxing. Her work has appeared in Boston Review, Kenyon Review, and elsewhere.

She holds degrees from the University of Virginia and Harvard Divinity School. In 2025-2026, she served as a Visiting Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at Indiana University.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey