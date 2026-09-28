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The Poets Weave

Ghost in the Graveyard

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published September 28, 2026 at 10:39 AM EDT
View from behind, small children running through thick fog.
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"Writing is a kind of revenge against circumstance, bad luck, loss, pain. If you make something out of it, then you've no longer been bested by these events." - Louise Glück

Joseph Kerschbaum’s most recent publications include Mirror Box published in 2020 by Main St Rag Press and Distant Shores of a Split Second published in 2018 by Louisiana Literature Press. His work has appeared in Reunion: The Dallas Review, Hamilton Stone Review, The Inflectionist Review, Main Street Rag, In Parentheses, and Umbrella Factory. Joseph lives in Bloomington, Indiana with his family.

On this edition of the Poets Weave Joe reads "Distance to Here," "Into the Darkness," "Ghost in the Graveyard," and "Afterlife."

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey