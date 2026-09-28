"Writing is a kind of revenge against circumstance, bad luck, loss, pain. If you make something out of it, then you've no longer been bested by these events." - Louise Glück

Joseph Kerschbaum’s most recent publications include Mirror Box published in 2020 by Main St Rag Press and Distant Shores of a Split Second published in 2018 by Louisiana Literature Press. His work has appeared in Reunion: The Dallas Review, Hamilton Stone Review, The Inflectionist Review, Main Street Rag, In Parentheses, and Umbrella Factory. Joseph lives in Bloomington, Indiana with his family.

On this edition of the Poets Weave Joe reads "Distance to Here," "Into the Darkness," "Ghost in the Graveyard," and "Afterlife."