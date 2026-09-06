You can live three days without bread; — without poetry, never …” —Charles Baudelaire, from the Salon of 1846.

Mary Dezember is an award-winning author of stories and poetry as portals to possibilities. While earning her Ph.D. in Comparative Literature at Indiana University, she directed the Runcible Spoon Poetry Series. Professor Emeritus of English at New Mexico Tech, Mary was awarded a writer’s residency at the Historic Santa Fe Foundation in 2025.

Her books include Earth-Marked Like You (Published by Sunstone Press), Still Howling (CreateSpace Independent Publishing), and Wild Conviction, (Brilliant Moon Press).

SET 2

On this edition of the Poets Weave, Mary reads the poems "Pure Poetry & Art" and "Sun Shining Through" from her book Still Howling, independently published in 2016, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Howl by Allen Ginsberg.

(Mary’s poem “Still Howling” with “Endnote to Still Howling” won First Place in the Beatlick Press Best Beat Poem Contest, 2016.)

