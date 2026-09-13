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The Poets Weave

Purgatory

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published September 13, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
Reflection of a city on the side of a wine glass. The sky is bright pink.
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“I think I am probably in love with silence, that other world. And that I write, in some way, to negotiate seriously with it. Because there is, of course, always the desire, the hope, that they are not two separate worlds, sound and silence, but that they become each other, that only our hearing fails.” — Jorie Graham

Raisa Tolchinsky is the author of Glass Jaw, a poetry collection about the world of women’s boxing. Her work has appeared in Boston Review, Kenyon Review, and elsewhere.

She holds degrees from the University of Virginia and Harvard Divinity School. In 2025–2026, she served as a Visiting Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at Indiana University.

On this edition of the Poets Weave, Raisa reads from her book Glass Jaw: "Purgatory," "From July until September," and "Within those fires there are souls."

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey