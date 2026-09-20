"Life is not worth living if you are too serious, and I get great joy from writing poems that are fun, silly, irreverent, and sometimes have a dash of commentary."

Peter Kaczmarczyk was raised in Massachusetts and now resides in Indiana. His writing is assisted by cats, who think they can write better than him by walking across the keyboard. Sometimes they do. Peter has published three chapbooks and one full length book, More Than a Whisper.

Peter reads his poems “Fat Shame a Cat,” “I Don’t Have Road Rage,” “In The End,” “Americone Dream,” and “Return with Interest.”