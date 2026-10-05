"Sometimes in life, it’s necessary to wander, to get lost. But finding your way back home can be fraught with its own wandering, a curvy pathway of memories good and bad. You’ve heard the cliche, the grass is always greener on the other side. Not always though. Sometimes the grass isn’t green anywhere. What is it we lean toward, when we think about home? Hope? Nostalgia? In this yearning, it says a lot about who we are, what we’ve become." — Daniel Lassell

Daniel Lassell grew up in Kentucky and lives in Bloomington, Indiana. His first poetry collection, Spit, was selected by Gabrielle Calvocoressi as the winner of the 2020 Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize. He is also the author of Frame Inside a Frame (2025) and two limited-edition poetry chapbooks, Ad Spot and The Emptying Earth. Find him online at www.daniel-lassell.com.

On this edition of the Poets Weave, Daniel reads, "Evolution Chart," "Tussle," and "The Way Home."