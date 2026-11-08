“The eyes of the future are looking back at us and they are praying for us to see beyond our own time. They are kneeling with hands clasped that we might act with restraint, that we might leave room for the life that is destined to come. To protect what is wild is to protect what is gentle." — Terry Tempest Williams

Raisa Tolchinsky is the author of Glass Jaw, a poetry collection about the world of women’s boxing. Her work has appeared in Boston Review, Kenyon Review, and elsewhere.

She holds degrees from the University of Virginia and Harvard Divinity School. In 2025–2026, she served as a Visiting Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at Indiana University.

On this edition of the Poets Weave, Raisa reads from her book Glass Jaw: " Canto 20 - I Was Well Prepared to Stare Below," " Canto 16 - Around My Waist I Had a Cord," “Canto 2 - And I, the Only One, Made Myself Ready to Sustain the War,” and " Canto 4 - As It Seemed to Me from Listening."