The Poets Weave

The Month of the Dead

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published October 12, 2025 at 3:43 PM EDT
Deirdre Fagan reads "To the person in charge of discontinuation," "The Month of the Dead," "Going Hungry," and "Love Begets Love."

Dr. Deirdre Fagan is a widow, wife, and mother of two who writes about love, loss, grief, and survival. She is the award-winning multi-genre author of five books, including Phantom Limbs, a poetry collection from Finishing Line Press; as well as her memoir, Find a Place for Me; a short story collection, The Grief Eater; a chapbook of poetry, Have Love; and a reference book, Critical Companion to Robert Frost.

Her work has appeared widely in literary journals and anthologies, and she's the poetry editor at Orange Blossom Review.

Fagan is professor of literature and creative writing at Ferris State University.

