“Let us remember that in the end we go to poetry for one reason: so that we might more fully inhabit our lives and the world within we live them. And that if we more fully inhabit these things, we might be less apt to destroy both.” -Christian Wiman

A Florida native, Heather Sellers is the author of five volumes of poetry. Her new collection is Women in Tampa Talking About Alligators. Sellers’ memoir, You Don’t Look Like Anyone I Know, was Editors’ Choice at the New York Times Book Review. She teaches in the MFA program at the University of South Florida.

On this edition of the Poets Weave, Heather reads her poem “Late June Evening in My Driveway.”