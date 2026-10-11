“Mental pain is less dramatic than physical pain, but it is more common and also more hard to bear. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden: it is easier to say “My tooth is aching” than to say “My heart is broken.” ― C.S. Lewis, The Problem of Pain

Colleen Wells is a Bloomington, Indiana-based author who believes writing is a healing force and helps others feel empowered to share their stories. Among her publishing credits is the memoir, Dinner with Doppelgangers, and two poetry chapbooks, Animal Magnetism and Around the Bend. She is a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist candidate.

On this edition of the Poets Weave, Colleen reads her poems “The Sounds of Silence,” “Nature or Nurture,” “Rummy & Chummy,” “He’s Gone,” and “it’s really a crapshoot.”

