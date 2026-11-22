Distant Yet Always Heard
Peter Kaczmarczyk reads his poems “Distant Yet Always Heard,” “Reminders,” “Emporium,” “Thanksgiving Day,” and “Child We Would Never Have.”
"We are all haunted by ghosts and mine often drive the direction of my writing. Here are a few of my ghosts."
Peter was raised in Massachusetts and now resides in Indiana. His writing is assisted by cats, who think they can write better than him by walking across the keyboard. Sometimes they do. Peter has published three chapbooks and one full length book, More Than a Whisper.