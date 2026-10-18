“Poetry, you are an electric, a magic, field—like the space between a sleepwalker’s

outheld arms…” — Bill Knott

Eric Rensberger grew up in Elkhart County, Indiana and has lived in the Bloomington area since 1979. In childhood he knew he wanted to be a poet, but it took him a while to figure out what that meant in practice: mainly making mistakes and starting over.

He has been published in journals and anthologies and has participated with enthusiasm in self-published projects. He has a large collection of his work on his website at ericrensbergerpoetry.net. In 2025, he published a volume of selected poems, Notes To Self.

On this edition of the Poets Weave, Eric reads “Theft of a Line from Tate,” “A Sunday Night Sermon for David Baker,” “Shape,” and “Interpretation.”