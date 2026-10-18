© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Poets Weave

A Sunday Night Sermon for David Baker

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published October 18, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
A colorful abstract pattern of musical notations
SKIMP Art
/
Adobe Stock

“Poetry, you are an electric, a magic, field—like the space between a sleepwalker’s

outheld arms…” — Bill Knott

Eric Rensberger grew up in Elkhart County, Indiana and has lived in the Bloomington area since 1979. In childhood he knew he wanted to be a poet, but it took him a while to figure out what that meant in practice: mainly making mistakes and starting over.

He has been published in journals and anthologies and has participated with enthusiasm in self-published projects. He has a large collection of his work on his website at ericrensbergerpoetry.net. In 2025, he published a volume of selected poems, Notes To Self.

On this edition of the Poets Weave, Eric reads “Theft of a Line from Tate,” “A Sunday Night Sermon for David Baker,” “Shape,” and “Interpretation.”

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey