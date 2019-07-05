© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Porchlight

Radio

By Tom Roznowski
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:48 PM EDT
L. Clyde Caldwell.
I share this story simply because it shows how life's course can be altered by the gelntlest breeze. My grandfather attended a trade convention in Florida when I was 8 years old. There was a drawing for prizes during the closing dinner. My grandfather's number was called and his prize was a small transistor radio.

On the back of the blue plastic was embossed the words: Boy's Radio. This is how it found its way to me as a birthday present that July. I never stopped listening. He might have won the steak knives.

