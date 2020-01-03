"You can’t teach speed” is a phrase often used in athletics to describe the advantage certain individuals with regard to innate physical talent. Interesting to consider how many leading men in early Hollywood were significantly taller than the adult average at the time.

The average height for those males born at the turn of the century in the United States was just over 5’3’’. Gary Cooper, Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne, Clark Gable, and Cary Grant were each over 6 ft. tall.

PLAYLIST (Title, Artist, Recording)

Harpo’s Blues, Phoebe Snow, Self-titled

Act Naturally, Buck Owens, The Buck Owens Story

Hi Diddle Dee Dee, Pinocchio Soundtrack

Hearts and Bones, Paul Simon, Hearts and Bones

James Dean, Eagles, On The Border

The Right Profile, Clash, London Calling

David Duchovny, Bree Sharp, A Cheap and Evil Girl

Ingrid Bergman, Billy Bragg/Wilco, Mermaid Avenue

Call The Understudy, Slings and Arrows

Walk On The Wild Side, Lou Reed, Transformer