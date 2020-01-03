Act
"You can’t teach speed” is a phrase often used in athletics to describe the advantage certain individuals with regard to innate physical talent. Interesting to consider how many leading men in early Hollywood were significantly taller than the adult average at the time.
The average height for those males born at the turn of the century in the United States was just over 5’3’’. Gary Cooper, Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne, Clark Gable, and Cary Grant were each over 6 ft. tall.
PLAYLIST (Title, Artist, Recording)
Harpo’s Blues, Phoebe Snow, Self-titled
Act Naturally, Buck Owens, The Buck Owens Story
Hi Diddle Dee Dee, Pinocchio Soundtrack
Hearts and Bones, Paul Simon, Hearts and Bones
James Dean, Eagles, On The Border
The Right Profile, Clash, London Calling
David Duchovny, Bree Sharp, A Cheap and Evil Girl
Ingrid Bergman, Billy Bragg/Wilco, Mermaid Avenue
Call The Understudy, Slings and Arrows
Walk On The Wild Side, Lou Reed, Transformer