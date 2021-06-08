Next First Step

After more than a year sequestered by the pandemic, we're back with a deep appreciation and a broadened perspective. Visits from Pops Staples, Marcel Proust, and Burt Lancaster.

PLAYLIST

Title, Artist, Recording

Hello Hurray, Judy Collins, Who Knows Where The Time Goes

First Light, Richard and Linda Thompson, First Light

Brand New Day, Van Morrison, Moondance

New Sensations, Lou Reed, New Sensations

Willin’, Little Feat, Sailin’ Shoes

I’m Willin’, Staples Singers, Early Recordings

Calling All Angels, Jane Siberry, When I Was A Boy

Angel From Montgomery, Bonnie Raitt, Streetlights

These Days, Tom Rush, (Self-Titled)

Steady On, Shawn Colvin, Steady On