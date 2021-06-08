Next First Step
After more than a year sequestered by the pandemic, we're back with a deep appreciation and a broadened perspective. Visits from Pops Staples, Marcel Proust, and Burt Lancaster.
PLAYLIST
Title, Artist, Recording
Hello Hurray, Judy Collins, Who Knows Where The Time Goes
First Light, Richard and Linda Thompson, First Light
Brand New Day, Van Morrison, Moondance
New Sensations, Lou Reed, New Sensations
Willin’, Little Feat, Sailin’ Shoes
I’m Willin’, Staples Singers, Early Recordings
Calling All Angels, Jane Siberry, When I Was A Boy
Angel From Montgomery, Bonnie Raitt, Streetlights
These Days, Tom Rush, (Self-Titled)
Steady On, Shawn Colvin, Steady On