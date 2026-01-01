The Weekly Special
Latest Stories
WTIU’s Emmy award-winning program The Weekly Special travels across Indiana in search of the distinctive culture, music, and artistry that shape our state. Join hosts Erica Sagon and Darryl Neher as they explore unique Indiana experiences and uncover hidden Hoosier stories.
The series can be seen statewide on Indiana’s PBS stations. Please check local listings for the station and broadcast dates in your area.
A Moment of Indiana History is a production of WFIU Public Radio in partnership with the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. Research support comes from Indiana Magazine of History published by the Indiana University Department of History.