Funding and Donations

FAQ

Why do WFIU and WTIU need to raise money?

WFIU and WTIU rely on individual donations to cover programming, equipment, staff, and operations, supplementing support from Indiana University, businesses, and government sources.

Do WFIU and WTIU receive tax money? If so, why is it so important that I donate money to become a member?

While they apply for federal funds through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), WFIU and WTIU do not receive direct tax money and depend on donations to maintain operations and affiliation with NPR and PBS.

How do I decide how much to contribute?

Donations of $40+ include a subscription to the program guide; $75+ includes the MemberCard. Higher levels may qualify for special thank-you gifts.

Why are the thank-you gifts WFIU offers during pledge drives so expensive?

Gifts are incentives for support, not retail purchases. They're offered as thank-you items for supporting public media at suggested contribution levels.

Can I make a donation in memory of someone else or gift a membership to a friend?

Yes, you can make tribute gifts or gift memberships. The Membership Department can assist.

Is my contribution tax-deductible?

Yes, but only the amount exceeding the value of any thank-you gifts received is deductible.

How can I include WFIU or WTIU in my will or give a gift of stock?

Planned giving and stock donations are welcome. Visit the Gift Planning Options page for more.

How do I find out if my company has a matching gift program?

Check with your HR department or visit the IU Matching Gifts page.

