What if I'm missing my program guide or thank-you gift?

Your program guide and MemberCard will arrive to you within a few weeks of your contribution. If you don’t receive one of the monthly program guides at any point throughout the year, give us a call at 812-855-6114. We’ll confirm your address and account are up to date and send you a new copy.

Thank-you gift delivery takes about four to six weeks. If your gift is taking longer, we will try to notify you with updates. If you discover your gift is wrong or damaged upon receipt, we will gladly replace it or offer an alternative in most cases*. Tickets to events are mailed separately from thank-you letters and are usually mailed closer to the event date. If you have any questions about your gift or tickets, call us at 812-855-6114.

