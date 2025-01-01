© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Day of Dedication

Celebrate the ones you love with an on-air Day of Dedication message.
Celebrate the ones you love with a Day of Dedication - our thank you gift for your contribution of $180 or more to WFIU.

We'll announce your individualized message seven times throughout the day on the date of your choice! It’s a great way to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries or other special occasions. You will be contacted by WFIU membership staff to select a day and craft the message.

Level: $15.00 (ongoing monthly) / $180.00 (one-time)

