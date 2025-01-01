Tivoli Model One BT Radio in Black with Oak Cabinet

This super cool retro-styled radio pairs new-age technology with old-school functionality. Featuring a simple interface reminiscent of desktop AM/FM radios of the past, it provides room-filling, hi-fidelity sound via a single mono speaker, delivering the true art form of analog audio. Includes Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stream your favorite music and podcasts on demand. For wired listening, it also includes an auxiliary line input and headphone jack. Comes in black with a handmade oak cabinet.

Key Features

AM/FM Radio Receiver with Bluetooth

Stream Wirelessly from Bluetooth Devices

30' Reception Range

FHSS Low Noise Interference

Bluetooth Version 2.1 + EDR

Available as a thank you gift to WFIU donors who contribute with a one-time gift of $1000 or more.

FMV: $179.99